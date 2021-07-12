Integrated Cap Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 157.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 157.14% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 down 63.92% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Integrated Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 4.29 on July 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 225.00% returns over the last 6 months