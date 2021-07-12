MARKET NEWS

Integrated Cap Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 157.14% Y-o-Y

July 12, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 157.14% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 down 63.92% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Integrated Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 4.29 on July 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 225.00% returns over the last 6 months

Integrated Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.020.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.050.020.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.030.04
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.140.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.16-0.07
Other Income0.000.200.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.04-0.07
Interest0.040.040.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.070.00-0.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.070.00-0.12
Tax0.10-0.07-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.06-0.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.06-0.10
Equity Share Capital3.563.563.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.230.02-0.03
Diluted EPS0.230.02-0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.230.02-0.03
Diluted EPS0.230.02-0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Integrated Cap #Integrated Capital Services #Results
first published: Jul 12, 2021 07:11 pm

