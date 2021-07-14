Integrated Cap Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 157.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 157.14% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 down 63.92% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 3.88 on July 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 181.16% returns over the last 6 months