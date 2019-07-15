Integrated Cap Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 56.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2019 down 56.11% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 198.81% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 100% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.
Integrated Cap shares closed at 1.00 on July 09, 2019 (BSE)
|Integrated Capital Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.05
|0.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|0.05
|0.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.11
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.75
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.82
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.28
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.54
|0.10
|Interest
|0.05
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.54
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.54
|0.10
|Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.54
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.54
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.56
|3.56
|3.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.15
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.15
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.15
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.15
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited