Integrated Cap Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 56.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2019 down 56.11% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 198.81% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 100% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 1.00 on July 09, 2019 (BSE)