Integrated Cap Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 35.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 35.87% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020 up 939.99% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 up 1077.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Integrated Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 1.32 on January 12, 2021 (BSE)