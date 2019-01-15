Integrated Cap Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 92.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 92.31% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 131.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 down 134.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 3.00 on January 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.05% returns over the last 6 months and -39.64% over the last 12 months.