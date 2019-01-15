Integrated Cap Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 92.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 92.31% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 131.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 down 134.09% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.
Integrated Cap shares closed at 3.00 on January 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.05% returns over the last 6 months and -39.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|Integrated Capital Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.05
|0.41
|0.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.05
|0.41
|0.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.14
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.14
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.12
|0.38
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.12
|0.43
|Interest
|--
|0.17
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.05
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|-0.05
|0.41
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.09
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|-0.14
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|-0.14
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|3.56
|3.62
|3.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.04
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.04
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.04
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.04
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited