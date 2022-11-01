Integrated Cap Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 367.2% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.32 0.62 0.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.32 0.62 0.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.06 0.04 0.07 Depreciation 0.04 0.05 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.10 0.08 0.09 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 0.45 -0.13 Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.46 -0.13 Interest -- -- 0.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.14 0.46 -0.17 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.14 0.46 -0.17 Tax -0.06 0.14 0.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.20 0.32 -0.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.20 0.32 -0.31 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.00 -0.02 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.22 0.31 -0.32 Equity Share Capital 3.56 3.56 3.56 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.06 0.09 -0.09 Diluted EPS 0.06 0.09 -0.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.06 0.09 -0.09 Diluted EPS 0.06 0.09 -0.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited