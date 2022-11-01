Integrated Cap Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 367.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in September 2022 up 367.2% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 167.13% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Integrated Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.