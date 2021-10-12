Integrated Cap Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 67.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 67.32% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021 down 99.63% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 2.63 on October 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.41% returns over the last 6 months and 130.70% over the last 12 months.