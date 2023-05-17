Integrated Cap Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 84.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 84.89% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 105.15% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 106.54% from Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2022.

Integrated Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 3.08 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.79% returns over the last 6 months and -51.34% over the last 12 months.