Integrated Cap Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 10.1% Y-o-Y

Apr 18, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 10.1% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2022 down 612.86% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2022 down 568.47% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 7.91 on April 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 196.25% returns over the last 6 months and 253.12% over the last 12 months.

Integrated Capital Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.27 0.26 0.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.27 0.26 0.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.07 0.04 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.47 0.11 0.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.29 0.05 -0.10
Other Income 0.03 0.00 1.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.27 0.06 1.05
Interest 0.01 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.28 0.02 1.01
Exceptional Items -- 0.06 0.01
P/L Before Tax -5.28 0.08 1.03
Tax -1.06 0.03 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.21 0.05 0.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.21 0.05 0.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.21 0.05 0.82
Equity Share Capital 3.56 3.56 3.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 0.01 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.31 0.01 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 0.01 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.31 0.01 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 18, 2022 08:22 pm
