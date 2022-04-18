Integrated Cap Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 10.1% Y-o-Y
April 18, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 10.1% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2022 down 612.86% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2022 down 568.47% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.
Integrated Cap shares closed at 7.91 on April 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 196.25% returns over the last 6 months and 253.12% over the last 12 months.
|Integrated Capital Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|0.26
|0.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|0.26
|0.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.04
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.47
|0.11
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.29
|0.05
|-0.10
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.27
|0.06
|1.05
|Interest
|0.01
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.28
|0.02
|1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.06
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.28
|0.08
|1.03
|Tax
|-1.06
|0.03
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.21
|0.05
|0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.21
|0.05
|0.82
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.21
|0.05
|0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.01
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.01
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.01
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.01
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
