Integrated Cap Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 10.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 10.1% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2022 down 612.86% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2022 down 568.47% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 7.91 on April 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 196.25% returns over the last 6 months and 253.12% over the last 12 months.