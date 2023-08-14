Integrated Cap Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 82.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 82.81% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 3.2% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 107.84% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

Integrated Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 4.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.47% returns over the last 6 months and -10.18% over the last 12 months.