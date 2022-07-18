 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Integrated Cap Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 299.81% Y-o-Y

Jul 18, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in June 2022 up 299.81% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 391.88% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 up 2450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Integrated Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 3.73 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -65.78% returns over the last 6 months and 6.27% over the last 12 months.

Integrated Capital Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.62 0.27 0.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.62 0.27 0.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.03 0.05
Depreciation 0.05 0.07 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 5.47 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 -5.29 -0.04
Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 -5.27 -0.03
Interest -- 0.01 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.46 -5.28 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.46 -5.28 -0.07
Tax 0.14 -1.06 -0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.32 -4.21 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.32 -4.21 0.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 -0.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.31 -4.21 -0.11
Equity Share Capital 3.56 3.56 3.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.09 -0.31 -0.41
Diluted EPS 0.09 -0.31 -0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.09 -0.31 -0.41
Diluted EPS 0.09 -0.31 -0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 18, 2022 08:33 am
