Integrated Cap Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 299.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in June 2022 up 299.81% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 391.88% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 up 2450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Integrated Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

Integrated Cap shares closed at 3.73 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -65.78% returns over the last 6 months and 6.27% over the last 12 months.