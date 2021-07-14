Integrated Cap Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 83.14% Y-o-Y
July 14, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 83.14% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 10.82% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.
Integrated Cap shares closed at 3.88 on July 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 181.16% returns over the last 6 months
|Integrated Capital Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.30
|0.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|0.30
|0.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.06
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.29
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.10
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.01
|1.16
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|1.05
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|1.01
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|1.03
|-0.11
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.21
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|0.82
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|0.82
|-0.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.12
|--
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.11
|0.82
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.23
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.23
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.23
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.23
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited