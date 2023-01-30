Integrated Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 39.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 39.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 107.76% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.