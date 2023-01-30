 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Integrated Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 39.46% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 39.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 107.76% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Integrated Capital Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.16 0.32 0.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.16 0.32 0.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.06 0.05
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.10 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.12 0.05
Other Income 0.06 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.14 0.06
Interest 0.00 -- 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.14 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.06
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.14 0.08
Tax 0.00 -0.06 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.20 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.20 0.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 0.02 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.00 0.22 0.05
Equity Share Capital 3.56 3.56 3.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.06 0.01
Diluted EPS -- 0.06 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.06 0.01
Diluted EPS -- 0.06 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited