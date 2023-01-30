English
    Integrated Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 39.46% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Integrated Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 39.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 107.76% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    Integrated Capital Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.160.320.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.160.320.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.060.05
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.100.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.120.05
    Other Income0.060.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.140.06
    Interest0.00--0.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.140.02
    Exceptional Items----0.06
    P/L Before Tax0.000.140.08
    Tax0.00-0.060.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.200.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.200.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.000.220.05
    Equity Share Capital3.563.563.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.060.01
    Diluted EPS--0.060.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.060.01
    Diluted EPS--0.060.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited