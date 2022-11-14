Integra Essenti Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.13 crore, up 16124.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.13 crore in September 2022 up 16124.23% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2022 up 1989.46% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2022 up 2010% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Integra Essenti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Integra Essenti shares closed at 7.00 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 278.38% returns over the last 6 months and 48.94% over the last 12 months.