    Integra Essenti Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.13 crore, up 16124.23% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Essentia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.13 crore in September 2022 up 16124.23% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2022 up 1989.46% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2022 up 2010% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    Integra Essenti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

    Integra Essenti shares closed at 7.00 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 278.38% returns over the last 6 months and 48.94% over the last 12 months.

    Integra Essentia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.1355.960.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.1355.960.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods56.5755.15--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.33-0.400.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.090.06
    Depreciation0.010.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.540.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.180.580.10
    Other Income2.28--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.100.580.10
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.100.580.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.100.580.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.100.580.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.100.580.10
    Equity Share Capital38.5738.5710.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.040.03
    Diluted EPS0.050.040.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.040.03
    Diluted EPS0.050.040.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm