Integra Essenti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore, up 34.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore in March 2023 up 34.05% from Rs. 50.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2023 up 242.66% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 up 305.08% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.