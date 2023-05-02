Integra Essenti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore, up 34.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore in March 2023 up 34.05% from Rs. 50.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2023 up 242.66% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 up 305.08% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

Integra Essenti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

Integra Essenti shares closed at 6.35 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.39% returns over the last 6 months and 243.24% over the last 12 months.