    Integra Essenti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore, up 34.05% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Essentia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.27 crore in March 2023 up 34.05% from Rs. 50.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2023 up 242.66% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2023 up 305.08% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

    Integra Essenti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

    Integra Essenti shares closed at 6.35 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.39% returns over the last 6 months and 243.24% over the last 12 months.

    Integra Essentia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.2761.0550.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.2761.0550.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods64.4859.4248.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.27-0.20--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.100.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.800.590.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.561.130.59
    Other Income0.820.980.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.382.110.59
    Interest0.010.000.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.382.110.54
    Exceptional Items0.06----
    P/L Before Tax2.432.110.54
    Tax0.57--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.862.110.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.862.110.54
    Equity Share Capital45.7045.7010.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.050.05
    Diluted EPS0.040.050.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.050.05
    Diluted EPS0.040.050.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

