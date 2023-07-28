English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Integra Essenti Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.00 crore, down 1.73% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Essentia are:Net Sales at Rs 55.00 crore in June 2023 down 1.73% from Rs. 55.96 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 up 90.96% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 up 362.07% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.
    Integra Essenti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.Integra Essenti shares closed at 5.65 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.62% returns over the last 6 months and -2.59% over the last 12 months.
    Integra Essentia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.0067.2755.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.0067.2755.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.9964.4855.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.27-0.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.170.09
    Depreciation0.880.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.550.800.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.401.560.58
    Other Income1.400.82--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.802.380.58
    Interest0.030.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.772.380.58
    Exceptional Items--0.06--
    P/L Before Tax1.772.430.58
    Tax0.660.57--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.111.860.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.111.860.58
    Equity Share Capital45.7045.7038.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.040.04
    Diluted EPS0.020.040.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.040.04
    Diluted EPS0.020.040.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Integra Essenti #Integra Essentia #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!