Integra Essenti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.05 crore, up 239.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.05 crore in December 2022 up 239.4% from Rs. 17.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 up 295.77% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.