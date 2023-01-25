English
    Integra Essenti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.05 crore, up 239.4% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Essentia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.05 crore in December 2022 up 239.4% from Rs. 17.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 up 295.77% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    Integra Essentia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.0557.1317.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.0557.1317.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----17.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods59.4256.57--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.200.33--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.130.10
    Depreciation0.010.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.260.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.13-0.180.41
    Other Income0.982.280.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.112.100.53
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.112.100.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.112.100.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.112.100.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.112.100.53
    Equity Share Capital45.7038.5710.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.050.15
    Diluted EPS0.050.050.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.050.15
    Diluted EPS0.050.050.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited