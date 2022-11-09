English
    Integra Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.92 crore, up 21.95% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Engineering India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.92 crore in September 2022 up 21.95% from Rs. 27.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in September 2022 up 8.08% from Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2021.

    Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2021.

    Integra Engg shares closed at 72.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.18% returns over the last 6 months and 2.83% over the last 12 months.

    Integra Engineering India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.9227.6327.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.9227.6327.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.1317.0216.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.070.320.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.11-0.52-1.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.312.903.05
    Depreciation0.520.480.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.425.164.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.372.263.44
    Other Income0.150.120.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.522.383.90
    Interest0.280.250.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.242.133.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.242.133.64
    Tax1.440.641.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.811.492.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.811.492.60
    Equity Share Capital3.443.423.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.440.76
    Diluted EPS0.820.440.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.440.76
    Diluted EPS0.820.440.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

