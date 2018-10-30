Integra Engg Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore, up 35.5% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore in September 2018 up 35.5% from Rs. 12.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2018 up 80.88% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in September 2018 up 56.44% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2017.

Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2017.

Integra Engg shares closed at 40.25 on October 29, 2018 (BSE) and has given -28.76% returns over the last 6 months and -21.92% over the last 12 months.