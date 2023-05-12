Integra Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.73 crore, up 16.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.73 crore in March 2023 up 16.16% from Rs. 30.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2023 up 118.25% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2023 up 74.39% from Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2022.

Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2022.

Integra Engg shares closed at 145.25 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 105.16% returns over the last 6 months and 71.29% over the last 12 months.