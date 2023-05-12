English
    Integra Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.73 crore, up 16.16% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Engineering India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.73 crore in March 2023 up 16.16% from Rs. 30.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2023 up 118.25% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2023 up 74.39% from Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2022.

    Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2022.

    Integra Engg shares closed at 145.25 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 105.16% returns over the last 6 months and 71.29% over the last 12 months.

    Integra Engineering India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.7336.8830.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.7336.8830.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.9519.6618.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.190.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.530.58-0.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.463.332.72
    Depreciation0.600.560.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.736.345.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.416.233.52
    Other Income0.140.160.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.556.393.67
    Interest0.270.380.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.286.013.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.286.013.35
    Tax1.51-3.111.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.779.122.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.779.122.19
    Equity Share Capital3.443.443.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.392.650.64
    Diluted EPS1.392.650.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.392.650.64
    Diluted EPS1.392.650.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Integra Engg #Integra Engineering India #Results #Textiles - Machinery
    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am