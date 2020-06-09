Integra Engg Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, down 12.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in March 2020 down 12.6% from Rs. 17.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020 down 49.09% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2020 down 29.02% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2019.

Integra Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2019.

Integra Engg shares closed at 23.15 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given -41.98% returns over the last 6 months and -51.31% over the last 12 months.