English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Integra Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore, up 38.4% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Engineering India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore in June 2023 up 38.4% from Rs. 27.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2023 up 180.65% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.91 crore in June 2023 up 141.61% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2022.

    Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2022.

    Integra Engg shares closed at 235.00 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 166.59% returns over the last 6 months and 231.69% over the last 12 months.

    Integra Engineering India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.2435.7327.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.2435.7327.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.3518.9517.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.110.120.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.11-0.53-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.903.462.90
    Depreciation0.640.600.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.276.735.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.076.412.26
    Other Income0.200.140.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.276.552.38
    Interest0.300.270.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.976.282.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.976.282.13
    Tax1.801.510.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.184.771.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.184.771.49
    Equity Share Capital3.443.443.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.211.390.44
    Diluted EPS1.211.390.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.211.390.44
    Diluted EPS1.211.390.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Integra Engg #Integra Engineering India #Results #Textiles - Machinery
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!