Integra Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore, up 38.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore in June 2023 up 38.4% from Rs. 27.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2023 up 180.65% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.91 crore in June 2023 up 141.61% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2022.

Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2022.

Integra Engg shares closed at 235.00 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 166.59% returns over the last 6 months and 231.69% over the last 12 months.