Integra Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.63 crore, up 43.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.63 crore in June 2022 up 43.09% from Rs. 19.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022 down 31.33% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2022 down 20.78% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2021.

Integra Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2021.

Integra Engg shares closed at 71.85 on July 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.42% returns over the last 6 months and 54.52% over the last 12 months.