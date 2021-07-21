MARKET NEWS

Integra Engg Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.31 crore, up 120.11% Y-o-Y

July 21, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Engineering India are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.31 crore in June 2021 up 120.11% from Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2021 up 733.26% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2021 up 3181.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2020.

Integra Engg shares closed at 46.50 on July 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.81% returns over the last 6 months and 92.15% over the last 12 months.

Integra Engineering India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations19.3118.548.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.3118.548.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11.368.524.83
Purchase of Traded Goods0.150.180.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.151.43-0.22
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.382.331.87
Depreciation0.390.390.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.413.722.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.771.98-0.63
Other Income0.450.530.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.222.51-0.27
Interest0.160.210.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.062.29-0.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.062.29-0.41
Tax0.890.68-0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.171.61-0.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.171.61-0.34
Equity Share Capital3.423.423.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.630.47-0.10
Diluted EPS0.630.47-0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.630.47-0.10
Diluted EPS0.630.47-0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Integra Engg #Integra Engineering India #Results #Textiles - Machinery
first published: Jul 21, 2021 04:33 pm

