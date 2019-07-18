Integra Engg Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.69 crore, up 18.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Engineering India are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.69 crore in June 2019 up 18.24% from Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2019 up 62.15% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2019 up 54.12% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2018.

Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2018.

Integra Engg shares closed at 43.40 on July 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.26% returns over the last 6 months and -20.80% over the last 12 months.