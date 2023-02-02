English
    Integra Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.88 crore, up 38.21% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Engineering India are:Net Sales at Rs 36.88 crore in December 2022 up 38.21% from Rs. 26.68 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2022 up 323.64% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2022 up 74.62% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2021.
    Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2021.Integra Engg shares closed at 85.90 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.17% returns over the last 6 months and -4.29% over the last 12 months.
    Integra Engineering India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.8832.9226.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.8832.9226.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.6617.1319.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.070.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.581.11-4.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.333.312.67
    Depreciation0.560.520.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.346.425.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.234.373.33
    Other Income0.160.150.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.394.523.56
    Interest0.380.280.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.014.243.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.014.243.30
    Tax-3.111.441.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.122.812.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.122.812.15
    Equity Share Capital3.443.443.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.650.820.63
    Diluted EPS2.650.820.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.650.820.63
    Diluted EPS2.650.820.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited