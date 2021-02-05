Integra Engg Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.30 crore, up 9.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.30 crore in December 2020 up 9.77% from Rs. 15.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2020 up 93.08% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2020 up 52% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2019.

Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2019.

Integra Engg shares closed at 32.95 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.33% returns over the last 6 months and -15.19% over the last 12 months.