Integra Engg Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.76 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Engineering India are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.76 crore in December 2019 up 0.56% from Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2019 down 83.19% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2019 down 25% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2018.

Integra Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2018.

Integra Engg shares closed at 40.20 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -25.14% over the last 12 months.