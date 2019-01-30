Integra Engg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.67 crore, up 28.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.67 crore in December 2018 up 28.45% from Rs. 12.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2018 up 710.9% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2018 up 101.34% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2017.

Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2017.

Integra Engg shares closed at 53.70 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.91% returns over the last 6 months and -8.21% over the last 12 months.