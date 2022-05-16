Integra Engg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.76 crore, up 65.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.76 crore in March 2022 up 65.88% from Rs. 18.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022 up 35.99% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2022 up 41.38% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2021.

Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

Integra Engg shares closed at 79.00 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)