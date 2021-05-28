Integra Engg Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore, up 21.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.54 crore in March 2021 up 21.48% from Rs. 15.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2021 up 69.06% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2021 up 42.86% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2020.

Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2020.

Integra Engg shares closed at 33.95 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.25% returns over the last 6 months and 69.75% over the last 12 months.