Integra Engg Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.31 crore, up 120.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.31 crore in June 2021 up 120.11% from Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2021 up 733.26% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2021 up 3181.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2020.

Integra Engg shares closed at 46.50 on July 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.81% returns over the last 6 months and 92.15% over the last 12 months.