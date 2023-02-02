Integra Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.88 crore, up 38.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Integra Engineering India are:Net Sales at Rs 36.88 crore in December 2022 up 38.21% from Rs. 26.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2022 up 323.64% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2022 up 74.62% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2021.
Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2021.
|Integra Engg shares closed at 85.90 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.17% returns over the last 6 months and -4.29% over the last 12 months.
|Integra Engineering India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.88
|32.92
|26.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.88
|32.92
|26.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.66
|17.13
|19.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|0.07
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.58
|1.11
|-4.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.33
|3.31
|2.67
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.52
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.34
|6.42
|5.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.23
|4.37
|3.33
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.15
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.39
|4.52
|3.56
|Interest
|0.38
|0.28
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.01
|4.24
|3.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.01
|4.24
|3.30
|Tax
|-3.11
|1.44
|1.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.12
|2.81
|2.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.12
|2.81
|2.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.12
|2.81
|2.15
|Equity Share Capital
|3.44
|3.44
|3.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.65
|0.82
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|2.65
|0.82
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.65
|0.82
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|2.65
|0.82
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited