Integra Engg Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.68 crore, up 54.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.68 crore in December 2021 up 54.23% from Rs. 17.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021 up 5.15% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2021 up 16.37% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2020.

Integra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2020.

Integra Engg shares closed at 80.70 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.94% returns over the last 6 months and 158.65% over the last 12 months.