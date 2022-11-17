Integra Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 5.88% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 33.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 4.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

Integra Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.

Integra Capital shares closed at 21.15 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.19% returns over the last 6 months and 28.18% over the last 12 months.