Integra Capital Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 115.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in September 2021 up 115.57% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021 up 84.02% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021 up 155.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

Integra Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2020.

Integra Capital shares closed at 30.50 on November 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 177.27% returns over the last 6 months and -28.40% over the last 12 months.