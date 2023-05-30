Integra Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 285.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 285.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 30.92% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Integra Capital shares closed at 20.27 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.11% returns over the last 6 months and -10.11% over the last 12 months.