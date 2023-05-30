English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Integra Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 285.3% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Capital Management are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 285.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 30.92% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    Integra Capital shares closed at 20.27 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.11% returns over the last 6 months and -10.11% over the last 12 months.

    Integra Capital Management
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.190.11-0.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.190.11-0.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.030.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.120.08-0.17
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.120.08-0.17
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.120.08-0.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.120.08-0.18
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.120.08-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.120.08-0.17
    Equity Share Capital4.704.704.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.260.18-0.37
    Diluted EPS-0.260.18-0.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.260.18-0.37
    Diluted EPS-0.260.18-0.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Integra Capital #Integra Capital Management #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:42 pm