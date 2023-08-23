English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Integra Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 163.96% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Capital Management are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 163.96% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 145.88% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 144.9% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

    Integra Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2022.

    Integra Capital shares closed at 17.50 on August 17, 2023 (BSE)

    Integra Capital Management
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.300.19-0.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.300.19-0.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.000.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.00----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.310.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.22-0.12-0.49
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.22-0.12-0.49
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.22-0.12-0.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.22-0.12-0.49
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.22-0.12-0.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.22-0.12-0.49
    Equity Share Capital4.704.704.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-0.80----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.48-0.26-1.04
    Diluted EPS0.48-0.26-1.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.48-0.26-1.04
    Diluted EPS0.48-0.26-1.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Integra Capital #Integra Capital Management #Results
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!