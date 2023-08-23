Integra Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 163.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 163.96% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 145.88% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 144.9% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Integra Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2022.

Integra Capital shares closed at 17.50 on August 17, 2023 (BSE)