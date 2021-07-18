Integra Capital Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 30.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2021 down 30.87% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 36.18% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Integra Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2020.

Integra Capital shares closed at 18.57 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -40.95% returns over the last 6 months