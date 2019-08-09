Integra Capital Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 58.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2019 down 58.59% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 982.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

Integra Capital shares closed at 45.35 on March 05, 2019 (BSE)