Integra Capital Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 58.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integra Capital Management are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2019 down 58.59% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 982.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
Integra Capital shares closed at 45.35 on March 05, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 03:21 pm