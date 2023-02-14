Integra Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 174.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 174.27% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 943.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.