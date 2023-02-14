Integra Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 174.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 174.27% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 943.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Integra Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Integra Capital shares closed at 22.70 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.75% returns over the last 6 months and 15.82% over the last 12 months.