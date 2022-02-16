Integra Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 78.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 78.1% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 94.93% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

Integra Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2020.

Integra Capital shares closed at 19.60 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)